Russian missile hits power plant in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

A fire broke out at the Burshtyn coal-fired power station after it was hit by a Russian cruise missile on the afternoon of Oct. 19, according to Ivano-Frankivsk Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk.



The strike was part of another large-scale Russian bombardment of energy infrastructure facilities across Ukraine. Emergency services reached the scene quickly and no casualties were reported, Onyshchuk said in a video address posted on Telegram.



Aside from Ivano-Frankivsk, explosions were reported in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Vinnytsia oblasts on Oct. 19.

