Russian military training aircraft crashes in Krasnodar Krai

A Russian L-39 military training aircraft crashed near an airfield in Krasnodar Krai, killing one of its crew members, the Russian state news agency TASS reported on Aug. 14, citing the country's defense ministry.

The report did not clarify the cause of the crash nor whether it caused other causalities or property damage on the ground.

This is not the first fighter aircraft crash in Russia since Feb. 24 last year: on Aug. 12, a Russian fighter aircraft Sukhoi Su-30 crashed in the country's westernmost Kaliningrad Oblast, killing all of the crew members.

In October 2022, two Su-30 crashed in residential areas in the Russian cities of Irkutsk and Yeysk.