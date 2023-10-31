Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian media: Suspect arrested in shooting of pro-Russian politician Tsaryov

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 31, 2023 5:31 PM 2 min read
Oleg Tsaryov gives a press conference in Russian-occupied Donetsk on Aug. 6, 2014. (Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed that a suspect in the shooting of pro-Russian politician Oleg Tsaryov was arrested and later confessed, the Russian state-run news agency TASS reported on Oct. 31.

According to the report, the suspect is a 46-year-old resident of Yalta, occupied Crimea, and was allegedly involved in the plot to kill Tsaryov at the direction of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU).

The individual confessed both to the attempted murder and to the collaboration with the SBU, the FSB claimed, adding that an investigation had located material evidence.

Russia has an ongoing track record of extracting confessions under duress.

There is no way to independently verify this information. Russia does not provide transparent access to its legal system, and international human rights organizations have long detailed rampant abuse in prisons, as well as the use of torture to coerce confessions.

Tsaryov was reportedly shot in occupied Crimea in the early hours of Oct. 27 and is now in a hospital in serious condition.

He is a Dnipro-born businessman and former lawmaker for the former pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's Party of the Regions.

Following the EuroMaidan Revolution, he nominated himself as a candidate for the 2014 presidential elections but later withdrew his candidacy, claiming his safety was at risk.

Tsaryov went on to serve as an official of Russia's illegitimate proxies in Ukraine's Donbas region.

Unnamed sources told Ukrainska Pravda on Oct. 27 that the SBU was involved in Tsaryov's shooting. Kyiv didn't officially comment on the incident.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
