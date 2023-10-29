Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Oil reservoir fire kills 1, injures 2 in Russia

by Anastasiia Malenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 30, 2023 12:18 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

An oil reservoir fire killed one person and injured two more in the Usinsk district of Russia’s Komi Republic on Oct. 29, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Safety rules violations caused the fire during maintenance by a contractor, according to statement from Lukoil-Komi branch of the Russian oil company Lukoil cited by TASS.

The videos from the scene posted by Russia’s emergency services on Telegram showed the destroyed reservoir engulfed in fire and dark smoke.

They reported that over 80 specialists and 25 units of equipment worked on site. The open fire, which covered 360 square meters, has been put out after nine hours without spreading to the nearby reservoirs, the services said.

On the same day, another fire erupted at the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported that Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) drone strike caused this incident, citing an anonymous SBU source.

Drone strikes reported on oil refinery in Russia
An explosive drone struck the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodarsk Krai on 3:24 a.m, Russian Telegram channel Baza reported, adding that a fire broke out at the facility following the strike.
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Anastasiia Malenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
