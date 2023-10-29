Media: Oil reservoir fire kills 1, injures 2 in Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

An oil reservoir fire killed one person and injured two more in the Usinsk district of Russia’s Komi Republic on Oct. 29, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Safety rules violations caused the fire during maintenance by a contractor, according to statement from Lukoil-Komi branch of the Russian oil company Lukoil cited by TASS.

The videos from the scene posted by Russia’s emergency services on Telegram showed the destroyed reservoir engulfed in fire and dark smoke.

They reported that over 80 specialists and 25 units of equipment worked on site. The open fire, which covered 360 square meters, has been put out after nine hours without spreading to the nearby reservoirs, the services said.

On the same day, another fire erupted at the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported that Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) drone strike caused this incident, citing an anonymous SBU source.