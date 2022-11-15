Russian media: Russian occupation 'administration' leaves Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian occupation administration left Nova Kakhovka, a city on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, the Russian state news agency TASS reported on Nov. 15.

According to the report, the reason for leaving the city was "constant shelling" by Ukraine's Armed Forces.



Following the liberation of Kherson, a city on the west bank of Dnipro, Russia has decreased the number of its troops in a number of occupied settlements in Kherson Oblast, including Kakhovka, Tavriisk, and Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Nov. 13.

Kherson was the only regional capital that Russia managed to capture since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. The city was liberated on Nov. 11 in what appears to be one of Russia's most humiliating defeats.

