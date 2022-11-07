Russian media: Russia plans to fully restore traffic through Crimean Bridge by late December

This audio is created with AI assistance

The traffic at the destroyed part of the road-and-rail bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea will be fully resumed by late December, reported Russian-controlled news agency Kryminform on Nov. 6.

The media claims one of the two lanes destroyed by the explosion on Oct. 8 would be ready on Dec. 5 and the other lane – on Dec. 20.

Kryminform previously reported, citing Russia's transport ministry, that the traffic will temporarily be stopped on Nov. 8 for repair works.

After the repairs on the right side of the bridge is complete, Russia plans to repair the less affected side of the Kerch bridge where buses and cars are already driving, according to Kryminform.

The bridge, a symbol of Russian occupation, had served as a crucial supply route for Moscow's forces fighting in Ukraine's occupied south. Moscow has accused Ukrainian special forces for blowing up the bridge on Oct. 8.

Ukraine has not officially confirmed its involvement.

