Russian media: Putin visits Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don

by Martin Fornusek October 20, 2023 10:39 AM
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Zvezda/Telegram screenshot)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don overnight on Oct. 20, the Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Putin was said to have received a situation report from Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, who also commands Russian invasion troops in Ukraine.

"Other conversations took place with representatives of the senior leadership of the Ministry of Defense," the Kremlin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told Russian media.

The Russian dictator's reported visit to Rostov followed his trip to the city of Perm near the Ural Mountains. He has recently returned from China, where the Russian leader took part in the Belt and Road Forum.

Putin previously visited the Rostov headquarters, which commands the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on Aug. 19 to "project his authority" after the city was briefly captured during Wagner Group's rebellion earlier in the summer, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported.

How Russia’s liberal tech companies became the foundation of Putin’s war effort
Fridays at Russian tech giant Yandex — the company once christened as “Russia’s Google” — are marked by a large-scale all-hands meeting where employees can bring questions and problems to the company’s upper management. Called khural, among the company’s employees, a name for Mongolian parliament,…
Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
