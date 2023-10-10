Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian media: Palestinian president to visit Moscow

by Abbey Fenbert October 10, 2023 7:39 AM 2 min read
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is planning a visit to Moscow, Russian news outlet RBK claimed on Oct. 9.

Abdel Hafiz Nofal, Palestine's ambassador to Russia, reportedly said that plans for the visit are underway, but the date has not been set.

"We are awaiting an official statement from the Kremlin, from the Russian side, on when the visit will take place. An agreement has been reached that Mr. Abbas will come here to Moscow," Nofal said.

On Oct. 7, Palestinian armed group Hamas launched a massive missile attack on Israel, resulting in hundreds of casualties.

Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war and launched retaliatory strikes against Gaza. As of Oct. 9, the Gaza Health Ministry reported 687 Palestinian casualties.

Ukrainian military intelligence reported on Oct. 9 that Russia has sent weapons captured in Ukraine to Hamas, with plans to claim the arms were sold by Ukraine.

Russian politicians have also claimed that Western support for Ukraine in part caused the fighting in Israel and Palestine.

Human Rights Watch has labeled the Hamas strike against Israeli civilians a violation of international law, and has also called Israel's collective punishment against civilians in Gaza  a war crime.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
