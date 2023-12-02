Russian Media: Moscow police raid LGBTQ clubs

This audio is created with AI assistance

Police in Moscow conducted raids on several LGBTQ clubs overnight, independent Russian media outlet Meduza reported on Dec. 2, citing eyewitness reports and local Telegram channels.

The police targeted three nightclubs and a gay sauna under the pretext of searching for drugs, according to Meduza.

One Telegram channel said people had been detained in one of the clubs, while in another, visitors were free to leave the party but only after police officers took photographs of their identity documents.

Another club reportedly warned visitors that "within an hour people in uniform will come in connection with the recent law" and shut the party down.

Russia's Supreme Court declared the "international LGBT social movement" an "extremist organization" on Nov. 30 and banned its activities.

A correspondent for the independent Russian media outlet Mediazona said on Nov. 30 that the hearing was closed to the public and that only representatives of Russia's Justice Ministry were allowed in the courtroom.

Defendants for the "international LGBT movement" were not able to participate in the proceedings.

It is not clear how the Russian authorities define the "international LGBT movement" and if the ban applies to any specific organizations or the entire LGBT community.