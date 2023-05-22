Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian May 22 attack on Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, injures child

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 22, 2023 6:35 PM
Russian troops conducted a missile strike on Kharkiv Oblast's city of Izium on May 22, wounding a 10-year-old boy, reported Prosecutor General's Office.

The Russian attack also damaged residential buildings, outbuildings, and an enterprise, the prosecutors wrote.

Russian forces launched two Soviet-era S-300 missiles at Izium from Russia's Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, reads the report.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Izium from Russian occupation in September 2022.

The city and other surrounding areas of Kharkiv Oblast, due to its close proximity to the Russian border, have been under constant attack since the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has killed 482 children and injured 981 more as of May 22, 2023.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
