Russian losses in Ukraine reached 'conflict highs' in past 2 months, UK Defense Ministry says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 12, 2024 2:42 PM 2 min read
Russian military helicopters painted with the letter Z, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, are seen flying by a cemetery near a military airfield outside Taganrog in the Rostov region on July 26, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (Stringer / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian losses in Ukraine reached "conflict highs" during May and June, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on July 12.

In an intelligence report on X, the ministry said average daily Russian casualties – both killed and wounded – reached 1,262 and 1,163 in the two months, respectively.

"In total, Russia likely lost in excess of 70,000 personnel over the past two months," the statement read.

The ministry said the losses were due in large part to Russia's failed attempt to advance into Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, which opened a new front in the war in early May.

"Although this new approach has increased the pressure on the front line, an effective Ukrainian defense and a lack of Russian training reduces Russia's ability to exploit any tactical success, despite attempting to stretch the front line further," the ministry said.

"Russia's casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day over the next two months as Russia continues to try to overmatch Ukrainian positions with mass."

European Pravda reported on June 13 that according to its undisclosed NATO source, Russian losses in the Kharkiv offensive have been "astronomical."

The source estimated that "Russia likely suffered losses of almost 1,000 people a day in May."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview published on May 25 that Russia's losses during the offensive were eight times higher than those suffered by Ukraine's Armed Forces.

As of July 12, Russia has lost 556,650 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

The figures could not be independently verified.

As Russian losses in Ukraine hit 500,000, Putin buries future demographic risks at home
According to Ukraine’s General Staff, over half a million Russian soldiers were either killed or wounded in Ukraine during the 27-month-long full-scale war. The staggering number is in line with the estimates of the U.K. and France, which said earlier in May that the overall Russian losses are set
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine news
8:25 AM

Zelensky to address US governors in Utah.

The surprise visit to Utah comes after Zelensky's stay in Washington, D.C., for the annual NATO summit. The allies gathered in the U.S. capital to outline further support for Kyiv in the face of Russian aggression.
