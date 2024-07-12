Russian losses in Ukraine reached 'conflict highs' in past 2 months, UK Defense Ministry says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian losses in Ukraine reached "conflict highs" during May and June, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on July 12.

In an intelligence report on X, the ministry said average daily Russian casualties – both killed and wounded – reached 1,262 and 1,163 in the two months, respectively.

"In total, Russia likely lost in excess of 70,000 personnel over the past two months," the statement read.

The ministry said the losses were due in large part to Russia's failed attempt to advance into Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, which opened a new front in the war in early May.

"Although this new approach has increased the pressure on the front line, an effective Ukrainian defense and a lack of Russian training reduces Russia's ability to exploit any tactical success, despite attempting to stretch the front line further," the ministry said.

"Russia's casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day over the next two months as Russia continues to try to overmatch Ukrainian positions with mass."

European Pravda reported on June 13 that according to its undisclosed NATO source, Russian losses in the Kharkiv offensive have been "astronomical."

The source estimated that "Russia likely suffered losses of almost 1,000 people a day in May."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview published on May 25 that Russia's losses during the offensive were eight times higher than those suffered by Ukraine's Armed Forces.

As of July 12, Russia has lost 556,650 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

The figures could not be independently verified.