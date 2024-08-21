Skip to content
Russian governor claims foiled Ukrainian attempt to cross into Bryansk Oblast

by Kateryna Denisova August 22, 2024 12:05 AM 2 min read
A sign reading Bryansk Oblast sits on the side of a road entering the region, which borders Ukraine, on March 2, 2023. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to enter the Klimovsky district of Russia's Bryansk Oblast on Aug. 21, Governor Alexander Bogomaz claimed.

Earlier in the day, Russian Telegram channels spread contradicting information about alleged clashes near the border of Bryansk Oblast. The pro-Kremlin Mash Telegram channel claimed that the group consisted of about 200 Ukrainian soldiers, which could not be independently confirmed.

Bryansk Oblast lies west of embattled Kursk Oblast, north of Ukraine's Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, and east of the Belarusian border.

According to Bogomaz, Russian forces "prevented" the attack on the region and "inflicted a military defeat" on Ukrainian soldiers.

The Russian governor claims that the situation in Bryansk Oblast was "stabilized" and is "under control."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims. The Ukrainian military did not comment on the reports.

As Kyiv's incursion in Kursk Oblast entered its third week, Moscow announced on Aug. 20 that it would establish troop groups in Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk oblasts to defend settlements along the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Ukraine had advanced between 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Kursk Oblast since the start of the operation on Aug. 6. According to the general, Ukraine has captured 1,263 square kilometers (488 square miles) of Russian territory and 93 settlements.

The Economist reported, citing military sources, that Syrskyi was considering an attack against Russia's Bryansk Oblast as an alternative to the Kursk incursion.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
11:39 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 31 over past day.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the number of casualties in a previously reported Russian strike on children's cafe in the village of Malokaterynivka rose to one killed — a 14-year-old boy — and nine injured, six of whom were children. Previously, the number of casualties stood at one killed and four injured.
