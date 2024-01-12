Russia attacks 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 11, the local military administration reported.

The attacks hit the communities of Bilopillia, Esman, Svesa, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Yunakivka, and Myropillia.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Russian forces attacked the region with artillery, mines, and drones, firing at the Sumy border 11 times and causing 38 explosions.

The residents of Sumy Oblast's border communities are subject to near-constant shelling by nearby Russian troops. An attack on Jan. 9 damaged several homes and a local cultural center.