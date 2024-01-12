Skip to content
Russia attacks 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert January 12, 2024 3:03 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 11, the local military administration reported.

The attacks hit the communities of Bilopillia, Esman, Svesa, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Yunakivka, and Myropillia.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Russian forces attacked the region with artillery, mines, and drones, firing at the Sumy border 11 times and causing 38 explosions.

The residents of Sumy Oblast's border communities are subject to near-constant shelling by nearby Russian troops. An attack on Jan. 9 damaged several homes and a local cultural center.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
4:03 AM

US, UK attack Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The militaries of the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against multiple targets in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen on Jan. 11 in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed in a press statement.
11:56 PM

US sanctions director of Russian military transport company.

The U.S. has sanctioned Vladimir Mikheychik, who heads the Russian state-owned airline 224th Flight Unit, the Treasury Department announced on Jan. 11. The company belongs to the Russian Defense Ministry, and its services are frequently used by the Russian Presidential Administration.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
9:03 PM
Video

American microchips are killing Ukrainians.

Despite the West's effort to suffocate Russia's war machine through sanctions by banning export of crucial components, Western-made parts such as microchips are still found in Russian weapons. How did they end up there? Find out in our video.
4:18 PM

Official: Over 25 Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity.

"These are not combatants, these are journalists who were doing their job, and according to the civilized rules of warfare, should not have been captured in principle, but the fact is the fact. We understand how uncivilized Russia has trampled on any human rights," said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed head of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Freedom of Speech.
3:36 PM

Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman.

The attack reportedly took place at around 1:40 p.m. local time. The victim suffered injuries while in her house, which was damaged in the strike, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.