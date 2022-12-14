Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian forces strike administration building in Kherson, injuring 6

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 14, 2022 2:42 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Rockets from Russian multiple-launch rocket systems struck the Kherson Oblast Regional Administration building on the city's central square on Dec. 14.

Two floors of the buliding suffered serious damage from the strike, according to Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

A fire broke out in a house near the building when one rocket hit the roof. Six people were injured by the strikes in total, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

The square in front of the Kherson administration building was a focal point for local residents' celebrations when the southern city was liberated by Ukrainian troops on Nov. 11, and was visited by President Zelensky on Nov. 14.

Dispatch from Kherson: Celebrating locals share stories, welcome Zelensky
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.