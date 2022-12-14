Russian forces strike administration building in Kherson, injuring 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rockets from Russian multiple-launch rocket systems struck the Kherson Oblast Regional Administration building on the city's central square on Dec. 14.



Two floors of the buliding suffered serious damage from the strike, according to Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

A fire broke out in a house near the building when one rocket hit the roof. Six people were injured by the strikes in total, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.



The square in front of the Kherson administration building was a focal point for local residents' celebrations when the southern city was liberated by Ukrainian troops on Nov. 11, and was visited by President Zelensky on Nov. 14.