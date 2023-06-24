Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian shelling kills 1 in Nikopol

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 25, 2023 2:03 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling killed a 71-year-old man in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on June 24, Chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk reported.

The shelling damaged private residential buildings, a farm, a gas pipeline, and power lines were damaged, Lukashuk wrote.

Nikopol, home to over 115,000 residents, has been constantly shelled by the Russian army.

The city sits across the Dnipro River from the Russian-controlled Enerhodar in neighboring Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, located in Enerhodar, has been occupied by Russian forces since March 4, 2022.

Nikopol lies on the bank of the Kakhovka Reservoir, which has dried up after Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam on June 6.

The dam breach has resulted in a large-scale environmental and humanitarian disaster in southern Ukraine and caused water supply issues in Crimea and four Ukrainian oblasts, including Dnipropetrovsk.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
