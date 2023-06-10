Russian forces shell 7 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1 person

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled seven communities in Sumy Oblast over the past day, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to officials, Russian forces targeted the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka, and Novoslobidske. A total of 133 explosions were recorded across the seven communities.

As a result of the shelling, one local resident was injured in the Yunakivka community.

Additionally, the attack damaged a residential building, an outbuilding, and a garage in the same community.

Sumy Oblast, bordering Russia in northeast Ukraine, has been the target of constant Russian attacks since it was liberated by Ukrainian troops in April 2022. Two civilians were killed by a Shahed drone attack in the oblast on June 7.