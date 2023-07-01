Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia oblasts kill 1, injure 6

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 1, 2023 7:39 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian rocket attack on Kharkiv Oblast on July 1, 2023. (Photo: General Prosecutor's Office / Telegram)
One person was killed and six were injured when Russian forces shelled Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts on July 1, local officials reported.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko wrote that a 51-year-old man was killed when Russian forces shelled the village of Mala Tokmachka.

A 40-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man in the village of Preobrazhenka are currently receiving medical care after they were injured by Russian shelling, Malashko added.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote that four people were also injured after Russian forces launched Tornado rockets at Balakliia on July 1.

According to Syniehubov, a 67-year-old woman was hospitalized for her injuries. Additionally, a 14-year-old boy, a 49-year-old man, and a 77-year-old man were also injured.

Only civilian infrastructure was targeted, Syniehubov added.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

