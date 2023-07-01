Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia oblasts kill 1, injure 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

One person was killed and six were injured when Russian forces shelled Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts on July 1, local officials reported.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko wrote that a 51-year-old man was killed when Russian forces shelled the village of Mala Tokmachka.

A 40-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man in the village of Preobrazhenka are currently receiving medical care after they were injured by Russian shelling, Malashko added.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote that four people were also injured after Russian forces launched Tornado rockets at Balakliia on July 1.

According to Syniehubov, a 67-year-old woman was hospitalized for her injuries. Additionally, a 14-year-old boy, a 49-year-old man, and a 77-year-old man were also injured.

Only civilian infrastructure was targeted, Syniehubov added.