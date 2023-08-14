Russia attacks Sumy border 22 times in one day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 22 attacks at seven communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 14, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported via Telegram.

The attacks caused 156 explosions over the course of the day. The Russian military hit the border region with artillery shelling, mortar shelling, mines, and grenade launchers. The administration also recorded a drone attack, a missile, and a rocket launched from a helicopter.

The attacks struck the border towns of Khotyn, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Krasnopillia, Esman, and Velyka Pysarivka.

According to the administration's preliminary report, there were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

Following Sumy Oblast's partial liberation from Russian occupation in April 2022, Russia has subjected the communities along Ukraine's northeastern border to daily shelling.