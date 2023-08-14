Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia attacks Sumy border 22 times in one day

by Abbey Fenbert August 15, 2023 2:30 AM 1 min read
Aerial view of a school destroyed by a March 2023 attack on Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast. (Photo by Andriy Kramchenkov/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 22 attacks at seven communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 14, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported via Telegram.

The attacks caused 156 explosions over the course of the day. The Russian military hit the border region with artillery shelling, mortar shelling, mines, and grenade launchers. The administration also recorded a drone attack, a missile, and a rocket launched from a helicopter.

The attacks struck the border towns of Khotyn, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Krasnopillia, Esman, and Velyka Pysarivka.

According to the administration's preliminary report, there were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

Following Sumy Oblast's partial liberation from Russian occupation in April 2022, Russia has subjected the communities along Ukraine's northeastern border to daily shelling.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
