Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 23 times, killing 1

Russia attacked Sumy Oblast 23 times on July 13, killing one person, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

The communities of Bilopillia, Velykopysarivska, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Budska, Shalyhyne, Hlukhiv, Putivlska, Khotin, Novoslobidske, Znob-Novhorodske, and Esman came under fire.

In total, officials recorded 176 explosions from mortars, artillery, mines, and grenade launchers in the eleven settlements.

Two private houses and power lines were damaged in Velykopysarivska as a result of the shelling, while in Krasnopillia several houses were damaged.

The individual who was killed was a resident of the Putivlska community. He was born in 1971.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia and has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.