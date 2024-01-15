Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted four rural communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Jan. 14, the local military administration reported.

The Russian military fired eight times at the region throughout the day, striking the border communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Esman.

The region was attacked with artillery, mortar, and drones. 36 total explosions were recorded.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Residents of Sumy Oblast's border communities are subject to near-daily shelling by nearby Russian troops.