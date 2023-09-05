Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast 57 times over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 57 times over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Sept. 5.

"Over the past day, the enemy has carried out 57 shellings, firing 227 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grads, UAVs and aircraft," Prokudin said.

According to him, the Russian military targeted residential districts and grain storage in the Beryslavskyi district.

Russian troops struck the village of Soniachne in Kherson Oblast, wounding an 11-year-old boy, Prokudin reported on Sept. 4.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition with a mine-explosive injury and injuries to his legs, according to the official.

“Doctors are doing everything possible to save the child’s life and health,” said Prokudin.

Soniachne lies next to the administrative border with Mykolaiv Oblast, almost 30 kilometers northeast of Kherson.

According to Prokudin, Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast on Sept. 3 killed one civilian and injured five more, including the boy.

Ukraine liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.