Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1, injuring 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the village of Tokarivka on April 27, killing one person and injuring four others, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

According to Syniehubov, employees of local electricity grid distributor Kharkivoblenergo were conducting repairs on power lines when the shelling started and sustained injuries as a result of the attack.

The governor did not specify if all four of the injured were Kharkivoblenergo employees, only that the injured were receiving medical attention.

No additional information was provided on the person who was killed either.

The eastern part of Kharkiv Oblast has been regularly shelled by Russia since being liberated by Ukrainian forces in September 2022.