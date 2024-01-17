Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1.

This audio is created with AI assistance

A woman was killed by Russian shelling in the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 17. Damage to an educational institution had also been reported.

According to the Governor, the victim was a boiler room operator.

Russian forces struck Chuhuiv twice during the late hours of Jan. 17. Earlier this week, two Russian missile strikes injured 17 people in Kharkiv and damaged a multi-story building.

Explosions were reported in the city at around 9:40 p.m. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that missiles hit the center of the city, "exactly where there is no military infrastructure, and exactly where there are residential buildings."

Due to its close proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast is subjected to near-daily attacks.