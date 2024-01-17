Skip to content
Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1

by Rachel Amran January 18, 2024 12:59 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A  woman was killed by Russian shelling in the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 17. Damage to an educational institution had also been reported.

According to the Governor, the victim was a boiler room operator.

Russian forces struck Chuhuiv twice during the late hours of Jan. 17. Earlier this week, two Russian missile strikes injured 17 people in Kharkiv and damaged a multi-story building.

Explosions were reported in the city at around 9:40 p.m. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that missiles hit the center of the city, "exactly where there is no military infrastructure, and exactly where there are residential buildings."

Due to its close proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast is subjected to near-daily attacks.

Author: Rachel Amran
10:19 PM

Protests break out in Russia's Bashkortostan republic.

The protests broke out as supporters came to the town of Baymak to demonstrate against the authorities' sentencing of local rights activist Fail Alsynov to four years in prison on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred."
11:50 AM

ISW: Putin attempts to destabilize Baltic countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sets conditions for future escalations in the Baltic countries as part of the alleged plan to weaken the NATO alliance, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 16 assessment.
