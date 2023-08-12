Governor: Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 73-year-old woman was killed by Russian shelling in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Aug. 12.

According to Syniehubov, Russian forces started shelling the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi at around 5:10 a.m. local time.

A residential building was damaged and emergency services were on the scene.

Russian forces have launched multiple artillery and mortar strikes on populated areas in the Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Izium, and Kupiansk districts over the past 24 hours, Syniehubov added.

An unspecified number of residential buildings and utility structures were damaged as a result of the attacks.

Due to its close proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast is subjected to near-daily attacks.