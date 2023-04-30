Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least seven private residences were damaged in the city of Nikopol after Russia targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on April 30 with artillery, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram.

Nikopol, home to over 115,000 residents, is located 122 kilometers south of regional capital Dnipro.

According to Lysak, seven warehouses, a greenhouse, a minibus, a car and a power line were damaged in the attack as well. No other parts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were targeted.

No casualties were reported at the time of the publication.

Dnipropetrovsk region has been a target of frequent attacks since the full-scale invasion began in February, 2022.