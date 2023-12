This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Operational Command North reported that the Russian troops shelled border settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts nearly 40 times on the morning of Nov. 30.

The Hremiach settlement in the northern Chernihiv Oblast and the areas of Havrylova Sloboda and Bachivsk settlements in the northeastern Sumy Oblast came under artillery fire.

No casualties were reported, according to the command.