Russian forces shell 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on July 18, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Russia launched nine mortar attacks over the past 24 hours which resulted in at least 53 explosions.

The communities of Bilopillia, Seredyna Buda, Esman, Krasnopillia, and Khotyn came under fire, according to the administration.

Three private homes were destroyed as a result of the shelling in Bilopillia.

Earlier this week, the Administration announced that Ukrainian air defenses had shot down a Russian drone over the city of Sumy. No casualties were reported.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been experiencing daily assaults by Russian troops since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian occupation in early April 2022.