Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Air defense downs 11 out of 15 Russian drones launched overnight.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 12, 2023 9:22 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian forces shot down 11 of the 15 drones Russia launched overnight on July 12, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Russian forces reportedly launched Iranian-made Shahed 131 and 136 drones on Ukraine from the northeast near Kursk.

Air Defense reportedly used anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, and mobile fire to repel the attack.

Meanwhile, the Air Force reportedly struck Russian positions, including a concentration of troops and military equipment, almost 30 times over the past day.  

New York Times: Biden weighs sending Ukraine ATACMS missiles
Officials from the U.S. and Europe say the Biden administration is debating whether to arm Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles, the New York Times reports.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert

The day before, as NATO's 2023 Vilnius Summit and discussions of Ukraine's potential membership in the Alliance began in Lithuania, Russia launched 28 Iranian-made Shahed 131 and 136 drones from the southeast on the night of July 11. Ukrainian forces shot down 26 of the 28 drones.

According to the ISW's assessment, the display of agggression was calculated to coincide with the commencement of the NATO summit and to jeopardize the Black Sea grain initiative.

Russian officials have expressed their displeasure over the NATO summit, at which members have rallied to consolidate military support for Ukraine. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov complained of the summit's "pronounced, concentrated anti-Russian character."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
