Air Force: Air defense downs 11 out of 15 Russian drones launched overnight.

Ukrainian forces shot down 11 of the 15 drones Russia launched overnight on July 12, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Russian forces reportedly launched Iranian-made Shahed 131 and 136 drones on Ukraine from the northeast near Kursk.

Air Defense reportedly used anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, and mobile fire to repel the attack.

Meanwhile, the Air Force reportedly struck Russian positions, including a concentration of troops and military equipment, almost 30 times over the past day.

The day before, as NATO's 2023 Vilnius Summit and discussions of Ukraine's potential membership in the Alliance began in Lithuania, Russia launched 28 Iranian-made Shahed 131 and 136 drones from the southeast on the night of July 11. Ukrainian forces shot down 26 of the 28 drones.

According to the ISW's assessment, the display of agggression was calculated to coincide with the commencement of the NATO summit and to jeopardize the Black Sea grain initiative.

Russian officials have expressed their displeasure over the NATO summit, at which members have rallied to consolidate military support for Ukraine. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov complained of the summit's "pronounced, concentrated anti-Russian character."