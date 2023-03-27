Russian forces launch 18 attacks on Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 18 attacks on Sumy Oblast, the Sumy Oblast Regional Administration reported on March 27.

The attacks injured a woman near the community of Shalyhyne and destroyed civilian infrastructure.

According to Sumy Oblast officials, Russian troops attacked the communities of Esman, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, Velyka Pysarivka, and Seredyna-Buda. Over 130 hits were recorded.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.