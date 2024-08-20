Skip to content
Russian forces attack children's cafe in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing boy, injuring 4

by Kateryna Hodunova August 20, 2024 9:49 PM 1 min read
The Russian military attacked a children’s cafe in the village of Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Aug. 20, 2024. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration / Telegram)
The Russian military struck a children's cafe in the village of Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing a 15-year-old boy and injuring four others, local authorities reported.

The attack occurred at 5:40 p.m. local time on Aug. 20. The injured included children aged 11, 14, and 17, as well as an 18-year-old woman, according to the police.

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized in an unconscious state and later died from his injuries in the intensive care unit, the Prosecutor General's Office reported around 8:30 p.m. local time.

The condition of the other victims is stable; paramedics provided medical care at the scene, the police said.

The type of ammunition used by the Russian military is still being identified.

Russian troops fired 376 times at nine settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, according to the local military administration. Due to the oblast's proximity to the front line, it is a constant target of Russian attacks.

Part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is occupied by Russian troops, who are on the offensive to attempt a breakthrough in the country's southeast.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
