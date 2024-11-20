Russian forces attack 10 times per day as they push toward Kurakhove, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military conducts up to 10 assaults daily in an attempt to approach the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, Oleksandr Nevidomyi, spokesperson of the 46th Airmobile Brigade, told Suspilne on Nov. 20.

Russia is carrying out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, with attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses in Donetsk Oblast toward the towns of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk.

"Every day, there can be up to 10 assaults, both by infantry groups and armored vehicles. There are also attempts to cross the river (Vovcha) on rubber boats," Nevidomyi said.

The Ukrainian serviceman added that Russian forces are actively using kamikaze drones, particularly to drop ammunition from a height.

The estimated Russian advance near Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, as of Nov. 19, 2024, according to the DeepState monitoring group. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

According to Nevidomyi, the Russian military is based north of Kurakhove at a high altitude, from where they launch drones to attack Ukrainian positions and logistics.

"And, of course, Russian artillery does not stop working," he added.

"They (the Russian military) are recovering. They are getting new troops who are training at the training ground. They have no problems with people, they have a lot of them."

Russian forces damaged the dam holding the Kurakhove Reservoir in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 11, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Russian forces also claimed to have taken the front-line village of Novoselydivka, which lies some 7 kilometers (4 miles) north of Kurakhove, on Nov. 19.

Ukraine has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

The Russian advance in Ukraine's east has picked up a long-unseen pace in the past few months, with outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian defenders steadily forced to retreat.

The U.S. election victory of Donald Trump adds to the uncertainties, casting a shadow on Ukraine's ability to hold back Russian forces.