Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks injure 10 over past day

by Martin Fornusek July 11, 2023 10:16 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian strike against Donetsk Oblast on July 11, 2023.
The aftermath of the Russian strike against Donetsk Oblast on July 11, 2023. (Source: Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
Russian forces attacked 11 oblasts over the past day, injuring at least 10 people, local officials reported on July 11.

The oblasts of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia came under attack.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was injured, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

As a result of Russian strikes against the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove district, a 58-year-old man was injured by a Tornado-S rocket, Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Russian artillery also targeted the Marhanets community and Nikopol but left no causalities, he added.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured at least five residents, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Two people were hurt in Avdiivka, one in Toretsk, one in Soloviove, and one in Velyka Novosilka, the governor reported on Telegram.

Russian strikes also damaged multiple private houses and infrastructure objects across the oblast, he added.

One person was injured in the attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov informed.

A 64-year-old man was injured in the village of Dvorichna in the Kupiansk district, the governor reported. Multiple private houses, farm buildings, and other objects of civilian infrastructure were also damaged across the oblast, Syniehubov added.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian strikes injured three people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russia launched 52 attacks and 297 projectiles against the oblast, targeting mainly residential areas, he added.

According to Prokudin's report, Russian troops struck an apartment building in the village of Inzhenerne, injuring elderly residents of the building.

The oblasts of Chernihiv, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia also sustained attacks but local officials reported no causalities.

Zelensky, Duda commemorate victims of Volyn Massacre in Lutsk
On July 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda commemorated the victims of the 1943 Volyn (Volhynia) Massacre during their surprise visit to Lutsk, a regional capital in northwestern Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
