Russian attacks injure 10 over past day

Russian forces attacked 11 oblasts over the past day, injuring at least 10 people, local officials reported on July 11.

The oblasts of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia came under attack.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was injured, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

As a result of Russian strikes against the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove district, a 58-year-old man was injured by a Tornado-S rocket, Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Russian artillery also targeted the Marhanets community and Nikopol but left no causalities, he added.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured at least five residents, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Two people were hurt in Avdiivka, one in Toretsk, one in Soloviove, and one in Velyka Novosilka, the governor reported on Telegram.

Russian strikes also damaged multiple private houses and infrastructure objects across the oblast, he added.

One person was injured in the attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov informed.

A 64-year-old man was injured in the village of Dvorichna in the Kupiansk district, the governor reported. Multiple private houses, farm buildings, and other objects of civilian infrastructure were also damaged across the oblast, Syniehubov added.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian strikes injured three people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russia launched 52 attacks and 297 projectiles against the oblast, targeting mainly residential areas, he added.

According to Prokudin's report, Russian troops struck an apartment building in the village of Inzhenerne, injuring elderly residents of the building.

The oblasts of Chernihiv, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia also sustained attacks but local officials reported no causalities.