Russian rocket strike kills 1, injures 2 in Kharkiv Oblast

At least one person was killed and two more were injured during a Russian strike against the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 18.

According to initial reports, a residential building was directly hit in the attack.

Emergency services are on site and additional information is being clarified.

The air raid alert sounded for the entirety of Kharkiv Oblast from 2:52 p.m. until 3:24 p.m. local time.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast has been targeted by Russian attacks on a near daily basis since Feb. 24, 2022.