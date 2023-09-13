Russian forces attack 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on Sept. 13, firing more than 130 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Mykolaiv, Seredyna-Buda, and Nova Sloboda communities.

Russian forces used mortars and artillery to target the Velyka Pysarivka community. damaging a school, a club house, a private residence and a car.

No casualties have been reported following the shelling, according to the post.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.