Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast with explosives, mortars

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram that Russian troops attacked a community in Sumy Oblast on April 14.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian forces targeted the community of Seredyna-Buda, home to 7,000 residents, on the evening of April 14. No casualties were reported.

One private home and three cars were damaged as a result of the attack.

Officials recorded two mortar strikes and six explosions, according to the update.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.