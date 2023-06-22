Russian forces attack 10 oblasts, kill 1 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, Russian forces attacked 10 oblasts, killing one person and injuring 13, regional officials reported on June 22.

Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Luhansk, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under attack.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast injured three people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin informed.

Russia carried out 49 strikes using mortars, artillery, GRAD rockets, and drones, firing 400 projectiles at residential areas in Kherson and the Beryslav districts.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and six injured in the attacks, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko informed.

One resident died in Chasiv Yar, while five were injured in Pokrovsk and one in Antonivka.

One person was injured in Kharkiv Oblast according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russian forces shelled the settlements in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiiv, and Bohodukhiv districts.

A strike against Kruhliakivka in the Kupiansk district injured a 49-year-old man and damaged two residential buildings. Property damage was reported also elsewhere in the oblast.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three people were wounded in the attacks, Governor Yurii Malashko informed.

Russian forces launched 84 strikes against 24 settlements. An 84-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were injured in Preobrazhenka, and an elderly woman was wounded in Orikhiv.

There are at least 27 reports of property damage.

Strikes against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast resulted in property damage but no causalities, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Nikopol was shelled with artillery, damaging houses and power lines.

The Kryvorizka district in Kryvyi Rih was hit with missiles, damaging 10 residential buildings, a gas pipeline, power lines, the water supply system, and other objects.

Odesa Oblast came under attack by Shahed kamikaze drones. Three were shot down but one hit a warehouse building, causing a fire but leaving no causalities, the spokesman for the Odesa regional military administration Serhii Bratchuk reported.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 20 times over the past day, damaging property but leaving no causalities, the Sumy Regional Military Administration informed.

In the Novhorod-Siversky district in Chernihiv Oblast, two houses were damaged in the shelling but there were no causalities.

In Luhansk Oblast, Russian forces launched 98 attacks, firing 468 projectiles. Governor Artem Lysohor did not comment on any civilian causalities or property damage in the government-controlled part of the oblast.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian artillery shelled the Ochakiv community and the Kutsurubsk community, damaging a private house in the latter but resulting in no causalities, Governor Vitalii Kim said.