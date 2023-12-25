Skip to content
Russian emergency service: Fire reported on nuclear-powered vessel, quickly extinguished

by Nate Ostiller December 25, 2023 10:34 AM 2 min read
The Sevmorput, a nuclear-powered icebreaker and cargo ship, at the harbor in Saint Petersburg, Russia, in December 2023. (Rosatom)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A fire broke out on a Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker in the northern Russian port of Murmansk but was quickly extinguished by firefighters, the regional branch of Russia's emergency ministry said on Dec. 25.

The fire occurred in a cabin on the ship, named the Sevmorput, while docked at the port. The ministry initially reported that the fire spread to about 30 square meters, but firefighters managed to contain it before it spread further.

An update issued less than an hour later said that the fire had been extinguished, and there were no casualties.

"There was no threat to crucial support systems or to the reactor facility," Atomflot, the Russian state-owned company that deploys a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers, told the Russian state-controlled news outlet RIA Novosti.

The Sevmorput, operated by Atomflot, is a nuclear-powered icebreaker and cargo ship, the only such vessel in Russia's fleet, according to the Russian state nuclear ministry, Rosatom. It was originally constructed in 1988 but has been since modernized.

It was not the first time there have been problems associated with the Sevmorput. The local Norwegian media outlet The Barents Observer reported in 2021 that the ship had stalled near the port of the Angolan capital, Luanda, for a month in 2020 due to a damaged propeller.

Author: Nate Ostiller
5:48 PM

Orban: Hungary supports Sweden's NATO accession.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he "will continue to urge" Hungary's parliament to "to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity."
2:00 PM

Bank of Cyprus leaves Russia.

The Bank of Cyprus, the biggest Cypriot bank, closed its representative offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Jan. 22, the data posted by the Central Bank of Russia revealed.
MORE NEWS

