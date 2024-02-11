Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attack kills woman in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 11, 2024 11:02 AM 1 min read
Rescuers in the village of Vodiane, Kharkiv Oblast, pull a body from rubble after a Russian attack on Feb. 11, 2024. (State Emergency Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A woman was killed in the village of Vodiane, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of Russian strikes on Feb. 10, emergency services reported on Feb. 11. Her body was found buried under rubble. A local man was also injured in the attacks.

According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, the woman was 56 years old.

Syniehubov said that Russian forces attacked Vodiane, a village south of Kharkiv city, with precision-guided munitions.

According to the State Emergency Service, Russia's Feb. 10 strikes destroyed two residences and damaged seven others in Vodiane. A local agricultural enterprise also came under attack.  

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast have recently become more frequent. Earlier on Feb. 9, a Russian drone attack struck a gas station in Kharkiv, creating a fire that engulfed 15 homes and killed at least seven people, including a family of five that included a husband, a wife, and their three children.

Prosecutor General’s Office: Family of 5 killed in Kharkiv attack, mother was district prosecutor
A woman who worked as a district prosecutor, her husband, and their three young children were among those killed in a Russian drone attack on Kharkiv late on Feb. 9, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Feb. 10.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:04 PM

Zelensky appoints 4 new high-level military commanders.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced four high-level military appointments on his website on Feb. 11, including the commanders of the Ground Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, the Combined Forces, and the Airborne Assault Forces.
11:02 AM

Russian attack kills woman in Kharkiv Oblast.

A woman was killed in the village of Vodiane, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of Russian strikes on Feb. 10, emergency services reported on Feb. 11. Her body was found buried under rubble.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:44 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces launched 28 attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Feb. 10 targeting eight communities, the regional administration reported. The shelling caused at least 150 explosions in the area.
7:52 PM

Zelensky announces more changes to military leadership.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced more changes to Ukraine's military leadership during his evening address on Feb. 10, naming two new deputies of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and three new deputies of the Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.