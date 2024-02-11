Russian attack kills woman in Kharkiv Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

A woman was killed in the village of Vodiane, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of Russian strikes on Feb. 10, emergency services reported on Feb. 11. Her body was found buried under rubble. A local man was also injured in the attacks.

According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, the woman was 56 years old.

Syniehubov said that Russian forces attacked Vodiane, a village south of Kharkiv city, with precision-guided munitions.

According to the State Emergency Service, Russia's Feb. 10 strikes destroyed two residences and damaged seven others in Vodiane. A local agricultural enterprise also came under attack.

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast have recently become more frequent. Earlier on Feb. 9, a Russian drone attack struck a gas station in Kharkiv, creating a fire that engulfed 15 homes and killed at least seven people, including a family of five that included a husband, a wife, and their three children.