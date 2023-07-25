Russian drones attack Zhytomyr Oblast, damage infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Zhytomyr Oblast overnight with with Iranian-made Shahed drones, Governor Vitalii Bunechko wrote on Telegram on July 25.

Bunechko reported that according to preliminary information, infrastructure was damaged in the strike. "All emergency services have arrived at the scene and are working."

It is still unclear whether there are casualties as a result of the attack and the extent of the damage is still being determined.

On June 9, an overnight Russian missile attack in Zhytomyr Oblast killed one person and injured three others.

Russia also attacked Kyiv with drones in the early hours of July 25 in its sixth drone attack on the capital this month.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said on Telegram that all incoming drones had been shot down by air defenses and no injuries or damage was reported.



