Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, War, Drone attack, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Russian drone strike injures 2 in Nikopol, governor says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 9, 2025 3:27 PM 1 min read
A car damaged in a Russian attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Obalst, on Feb. 9, 2025. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian kamikaze drone injured two men in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Feb. 9, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram.

The victims, ages 41 and 39, suffered varying degrees of injuries, according to Lysak.

"One of them sustained an explosive mine injury and a shrapnel wound to the face. He will be treated as an outpatient. The other is hospitalized in serious condition," he wrote.

A gas station and a car were also damaged in the attack, Lysak said.

Nikopol, located on the banks of the destroyed Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Since the end of last year, Russia has sharply escalated the number of drones attacks launched at Ukraine.

70 Russian drones shot down overnight, Air Force reports
Ukrainian air defense shot down 70 Russian drones across the country overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Feb. 9.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:29 PM

Baltic countries disconnected from Russia's power grid.

"This legacy of occupation meant that Moscow - which uses energy as a weapon - had control of the frequency," the ministry said in a statement on X. "That’s a critical element in maintaining reliable power supply. That dependency ends today!"
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.