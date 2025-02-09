Russian drone strike injures 2 in Nikopol, governor says

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian kamikaze drone injured two men in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Feb. 9, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram.

The victims, ages 41 and 39, suffered varying degrees of injuries, according to Lysak.

"One of them sustained an explosive mine injury and a shrapnel wound to the face. He will be treated as an outpatient. The other is hospitalized in serious condition," he wrote.

A gas station and a car were also damaged in the attack, Lysak said.

Nikopol, located on the banks of the destroyed Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Since the end of last year, Russia has sharply escalated the number of drones attacks launched at Ukraine.