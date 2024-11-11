Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Mykolaiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian attack, Civilian casualties
Russian drone strike in Mykolaiv kills 4, injures 1

by Abbey Fenbert November 11, 2024 6:15 AM 1 min read
A billboard that reads “Mykolaiv: the City of Heroes” stands in a residential district on Aug. 12, 2022, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the southern city of Mykolaiv on Nov. 11, killing four people and injuring one, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Four people were killed and one 45-year-old woman was hospitalized following the attack, Kim said. No other details about the victims have been reported.

Russia attacked Mykolaiv overnight with kamikaze drones, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said.  

The strike caused fires and damage to residential buildings, according to Kim.

Mykolaiv Oblast and other southern oblasts suffer regular Russian attacks. The city of Mykolaiv lies roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest from the front line in Kherson Oblast.

A Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv on Oct. 15 killed one person and injured 23 others.

Russia has recently been ramping up attacks against residential neighborhoods in Ukraine's most populated cities. The night before the attack on Mykolaiv, Russia on Nov. 10 launched a record number of drones — 145 total — against Ukraine in its largest overnight drone strike since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
