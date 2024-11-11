Skip to content
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 1, injures at least 18, including children

by Abbey Fenbert November 11, 2024 5:01 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Rescue workers transfer an injured civilian into an ambulance after a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on Nov. 11, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram) 
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 11, killing and injuring civilians, including children.

One man was killed in the attack, regional Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. At least 18 more people were wounded, including five children. The injured victims include boys aged 4, 16, and 17 and girls aged  15 and 17.

One of the injured civilians was transferred to a medical facility in an ambulance.

Russia carried out three strikes against the city on Nov. 11, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported. The attack partially destroyed a two-story residential building. A dormitory and a car dealership were also damaged.

Residents are being evacuated from the dormitory, authorities said.

Rescue operations are ongoing at the site and the number of victims is still being established.

Zaporizhzhia, the regional center of the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, is a common target of Russian attacks. In the past week alone, the city has suffered multiple strikes against densely populated neighborhoods.

An attack on Nov. 7 killed 10 people, including a 1-year-old child, and injured 41 others. Two days before, a Nov. 5 strike killed six and injured 23.

Some 710,000 residents lived in Zaporizhzhia before the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.