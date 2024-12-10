This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attack, Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Energy, IAEA
Edit post

Russian drone hits IAEA service vehicle near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

by Sonya Bandouil December 10, 2024 11:43 PM 1 min read
A general view of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on March 29, 2023. (Andrey Borodulin / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On Dec. 10, a Russian drone struck and severely damaged an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) service vehicle on its way to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), President Volodymyr Zelensky reported.

The service vehicle was going to the ZNPP for a personnel rotation.

"This attack clearly demonstrated how Russia views everything related to international law, international institutions, and security,” Zelensky said on Telegram.

He also called for a firm response from the IAEA and international partners.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi condemned the attack as "unacceptable," stressing the agency's critical role in preventing nuclear accidents during the conflict.

The incident follows recent Russian shelling attacks that have disrupted the ZNPP's power lines multiple times since November, placing the plant at risk of a blackout.

At the moment, the plant is connected to the Ukrainian power grid by only one transmission line.

Russia has occupied the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear station in Europe, since March 2022.

Ukrainian businesses increasingly look beyond diesel for backup power as blackouts begin again
As Ukraine begins yet another winter with rolling blackouts and freezing temperatures, businesses are increasingly looking beyond diesel generators to fuel their operations during power cuts, business leaders said at the Energy Security Dialogue 2024 on Dec. 4.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:06 PM

Politico lists Yermak, Putin among Europe's most influential people.

Politico presented on Dec. 10 its end-of-the-year list of the most influential people in Europe, with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Russian President Vladimir Putin among the finalists for the "dreamers" and "doers" categories, respectively.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.