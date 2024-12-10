Russian drone hits IAEA service vehicle near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

This audio is created with AI assistance

On Dec. 10, a Russian drone struck and severely damaged an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) service vehicle on its way to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), President Volodymyr Zelensky reported.

The service vehicle was going to the ZNPP for a personnel rotation.

"This attack clearly demonstrated how Russia views everything related to international law, international institutions, and security,” Zelensky said on Telegram.

He also called for a firm response from the IAEA and international partners.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi condemned the attack as "unacceptable," stressing the agency's critical role in preventing nuclear accidents during the conflict.

The incident follows recent Russian shelling attacks that have disrupted the ZNPP's power lines multiple times since November, placing the plant at risk of a blackout.

At the moment, the plant is connected to the Ukrainian power grid by only one transmission line.

Russia has occupied the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear station in Europe, since March 2022.