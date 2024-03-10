Russian drone attack on Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast kills 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit a residential area in Dobropillia with Shahed drones overnight on March 10, killing two people, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Two bodies were retrieved from under the rubble of a building in the morning, according to Filashkin.

The governor also reported that the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast rose to 12.

Russian forces targeted the city of Myrnohrad overnight on March 10 with three S-300 missiles.

"Three missile strikes. Three craters in one location within a radius of 20 meters. Ten residential high-rise buildings are heavily damaged. One entrance of a nine-story building is damaged to the extent that it is uninhabitable and requires major restoration," Yurii Tretiak, the acting head of the local city administration, told Suspilne earlier in the day.

Russian troops launched an artillery attack on Chasiv Yar on March 10, killing a 66-year-old man, according to Filashkin.

"It is not safe to stay in Donetsk Oblast," he wrote on Telegram, urging residents to evacuate.

Civilians in Donetsk Oblast settlements suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line.

Heavy battles continue in the region as Russia intensifies offensive actions along the front, and Ukraine's military faces severe ammunition shortages to defend the region due to delays in U.S. aid.

