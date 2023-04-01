Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian Defense Minister says 'measures being taken' to increase ammunition stocks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 1, 2023 12:23 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on April 1 that "necessary measures are being taken" to increase the Russian army's ammunition stocks for its war against Ukraine.

In a statement published on the Russian Defense Ministry's Telegram channel, Shoigu said that "the volume of the most demanded ammunition has been determined." He claimed that Russia's production capacities have increased by multiple times despite the Western sanctions targeting its defense sector, adding that this concerns "both conventional and high-precision types of weapons."

Shoigu's statement during a meeting at the headquarters of the joint group of Russian troops on April 1 comes amid Ukrainian and international observers' reports that the Russian army is slowly running out of ammunition stocks, which it relied on in its tactics in Ukraine.

