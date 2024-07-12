Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ship, Ukraine's military intelligence, Russian Navy
Edit post

Russian deep-sea vehicle damaged after collision in Norwegian Sea, military intelligence says

by Kateryna Denisova July 12, 2024 10:06 AM 1 min read
Russian rescue ship Mikhail Rudnitsky. (forums.airbase.ru)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Russian modernized deep-sea vehicle AS-36 was damaged during tests in the Norwegian Sea, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on July 12.

According to the agency, the crew of the vehicle's carrier, the rescue ship of Russia's Northern Fleet Mikhail Rudnitsky, "lost control" while launching AS-36 on July 1. The ship's hull and the AS-36 collided, the agency said.

"As a result of the incident, the Russian deep-sea vehicle sustained damage that does not allow it to continue testing," military intelligence wrote on Telegram.

The AS-36 has reportedly been modernized at the shipyard in St. Petersburg since 2017. Russia is currently assessing the damage and time required to repair the vehicle, the agency said.

Russian officials have not reported the incident. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Ukraine's Navy said in June that the Russian anti-submarine ship Admiral Levchenko was on fire in the Barents Sea after an engine malfunctioned and caught fire.

Around 30% of Russia's Black Sea Fleet had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces as of December 2023, according to the Ukrainian military.

Russian defector involved in Russia’s Baltic Fleet vessel sabotage, military intelligence says
The Russian missile ship Serpukhov was set on fire on April 8 while docked off the city of Kaliningrad. The sabotage completely destroyed its communication and automation systems, necessitating lengthy repairs, military intelligence said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:25 AM

Zelensky to address US governors in Utah.

The surprise visit to Utah comes after Zelensky's stay in Washington, D.C., for the annual NATO summit. The allies gathered in the U.S. capital to outline further support for Kyiv in the face of Russian aggression.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.