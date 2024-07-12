Russian deep-sea vehicle damaged after collision in Norwegian Sea, military intelligence says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The Russian modernized deep-sea vehicle AS-36 was damaged during tests in the Norwegian Sea, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on July 12.

According to the agency, the crew of the vehicle's carrier, the rescue ship of Russia's Northern Fleet Mikhail Rudnitsky, "lost control" while launching AS-36 on July 1. The ship's hull and the AS-36 collided, the agency said.

"As a result of the incident, the Russian deep-sea vehicle sustained damage that does not allow it to continue testing," military intelligence wrote on Telegram.

The AS-36 has reportedly been modernized at the shipyard in St. Petersburg since 2017. Russia is currently assessing the damage and time required to repair the vehicle, the agency said.

Russian officials have not reported the incident. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Ukraine's Navy said in June that the Russian anti-submarine ship Admiral Levchenko was on fire in the Barents Sea after an engine malfunctioned and caught fire.

Around 30% of Russia's Black Sea Fleet had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces as of December 2023, according to the Ukrainian military.