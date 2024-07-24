Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, press freedom, Russia, Jailed journalists, Journalist, exiled journalists
Edit post

Russian court sentences exiled journalist Mikhail Zygar in absentia

by Sonya Bandouil July 24, 2024 4:15 AM 2 min read
Exiled Russian journalist Mikhail Zygar has been sentenced in absentia to eight years and a half years in prison for allegedly disseminating “fake news” about the Russian army. (AP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Moscow court sentenced exiled Russian journalist Mikhail Zygar to eight and a half years in prison in absentia for spreading “fake news” about the Russian army, as part of Russia’s intensifying crackdown on opposition media.

Zygar was charged with “public dissemination of deliberately false information about the use of the armed forces of the Russian Federation,” according to the statement shared by the court.

The charges were based on an Instagram post from April 2022, where Zygar accused Russian forces of committing war crimes in Bucha, Ukraine.

Bucha, a suburb northwest of Kyiv, was occupied by Russian troops shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

After the city was liberated at the end of March 2022, mass graves with civilians were discovered, and thousands of war crimes were documented, making Bucha a symbol of Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General's Office said in March 2023 that more than 1,400 civilians were killed in Bucha District, including 637 in the city of Bucha, many of whom had gunshot wounds. The district figure included 37 children who were murdered by Russian forces.

Zygar was designated a “foreign agent” in 2022, and his sentence would begin upon his hypothetical extradition to Russia. However, Russia has not successfully extradited any prominent dissidents since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

These charges against Zygar come shortly after a Russian court on July 19 sentenced Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in jail on what are widely viewed as trumped-up charges of espionage.

Additionally, New York Times opinion columnist Masha A. Gessen was sentenced in absentia on July 15 by a Moscow court to eight years in prison over comments Gessen made about Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Russia labels Moscow Times an ‘undesirable organization’
The prosecutor’s office justified their decision by claiming that the work of the Moscow Times is “is aimed at discrediting the decisions of Russia’s leadership in both foreign and domestic policy.”
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.