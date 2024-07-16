Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, press freedom, Jailed journalists, Journalist, War
Edit post

Russia sentences US journalist in absentia for comments on Ukraine war

by Dmytro Basmat July 16, 2024 6:08 AM 2 min read
Russian-American journalist Masha Gessen poses for a photo as they arrive for an award ceremony for the Hannah Ahrendt Prize for Political Thinking which Gessen was honoured with on December 16, 2023 in Bremen, Germany. (Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

New York Times opinion columnist Masha A. Gessen was sentenced in absentia on July 15 by a Moscow court to eight years in prison over comments Gessen made about Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine.

According to the New York Times, Gessen was convicted by the Basmanny District Court for spreading "false information" about Russia's military, having described the massacre committed by Russian Armed Forces in Bucha and neighboring communities during an interview in 2022 with a Russian journalist.

Russian authorities charged the Russian-born American journalist in August 2022 - with the verdict being reached within minutes of deliberations on Monday.

In a statement, Gessen, who resides in the U.S., wrote that the verdict serves “to intimidate me and to prevent me from practicing my profession," the New York Times reported. “To oblige a journalist to use only official sources, and even more so to use only sources on the other side of the military conflict, means, in effect, to ban journalism,” Gessen added.

Gessen's conviction in absentia comes as Russia continues its crackdown on independent, Western journalism within Russia.

On June 26, the Russian trial for jailed U.S. citizen and Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich began. Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg in late March 2023 while working on a story about the Wagner mercenary group's recruiting methods, as well as Russian citizens' views on the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The journalist has been in pre-trial detention in Russia for more than a year on espionage charges.

If convicted, Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in prison, a likely outcome given that Russian courts have a conviction rate of over 99%.

Dual U.S.-Russian citizen and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Alsu Kurmasheva also remains in pre-trial detention. While in Russia during a family emergency, Kurmasheva was charged under the country's foreign agents law in October 2023.

Ukraine war latest: Russia withdrew its last patrol boat from occupied Crimea, Ukraine’s navy says
Key developments on July 15: * Last Russian patrol ship left occupied Crimea, Ukraine’s navy says * Mobilization is going ‘according to plan,’ but there are not enough training facilities, Zelensky says * Syrskyi orders inspection of 59th Motorized Brigade after recent losses * 44% of Ukrainian…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:39 AM

Russia proposes broader criteria for designating individuals to terrorist, extremist list.

In a effort to continue to crackdown on political dissent on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the proposed legislation would allow the Russian Federal Service for Financial Monitoring (Rosfinmonitoring) to add individuals convicted of spreading "false information" about Russia's military to the list - provided it is motivated by broadly defined hatred.
6:08 AM

Russia sentences US journalist in absentia for comments on Ukraine war.

According to the New York Times, Gessen was convicted by the Basmanny District Court for spreading “false information” about Russia's military, having described the massacre committed by Russian Armed Forces in Bucha and neighboring communities during an interview in 2022 with a Russian journalist.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:29 PM

Georgian president appeals to Constitutional Court on law on 'foreign agents.'

Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili has filed a motion against the law on "foreign agents" to the Constitutional Court of Georgia. The bill requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents," mirroring repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin critics.
9:36 PM

US prohibits Ukraine from striking deep inside Russia due to fears of war spreading.

"I think it is important to understand that we do not want to see unintended consequences of an escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one that goes beyond Ukraine. I think this is something that we all need to consider and take very seriously," Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in an interview with the Voice of America.
7:30 PM

Spain says 10 more Leopard 2 tanks en route to Ukraine.

The tanks were repaired, maintained and tested at the Santa Barbara Sistemas manufacturer in the province of Seville, according to the statement. With this batch, the total number of Leopard 2A4 tanks handed over from Spain to Ukraine has reached 20.
6:34 PM

Zelensky says he 'is not afraid' of Trump's potential presidency.

Ukraine has bipartisan support and will develop relations with Washington regardless of the outcome of the presidential elections, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists. "If Donald Trump becomes president, we will work. I am not afraid of this," Zelensky said.
5:52 PM

Last Russian patrol ship left occupied Crimea, Ukraine's navy says.

The vessel's designation was Project 1135, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, told the Kyiv Independent. This patrol ship is not a carrier of cruise missiles, which Russia is using to attack Ukraine, but is equipped with the other weapons, he added.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.