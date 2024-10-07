The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Russia, Prison, War, Ukraine
Edit post

Russian court sentences 72-year-old US citizen for fighting for Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova October 7, 2024 10:30 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Barbed wire in the Prison Castle in Tobolsk, Russia, January 20, 2016. (Alexander Aksakov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Moscow court sentenced 72-year-old American Stephen James Hubbard to nearly seven years in prison for fighting in Ukraine as "a mercenary," Russian independent media outlet Mediazona reported on Oct. 7.

Hubbard reportedly had been living in Ukraine since 2014. After Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, he joined a Ukrainian territorial defense unit in the town of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast, and a couple of months later was captured by Russia.

In a closed-door trial, Russia accused Hubbard of allegedly agreeing to fight for Ukraine for $1,000 per month, while receiving training, weapons and ammunition.

In addition to the six-year and 10 months prison sentence, the court also ruled to confiscate the money Hubbard earned while serving in the territorial defense unit totaling Hr 142,300 (about $3,400).

According to media reports, Hubbard had pleaded guilty to the charge. However, his sister, Patricia Hubbard Fox, and another relative questioned Hubbard's confession in an interview with Reuters in September, saying that he held pro-Russian views and was unlikely to take up arms at his age.

The Russian court's sentence is expected to be appealed.

A spokesperson for the U.S. embassy in Moscow said it was aware of the detention of a U.S. citizen, without providing further comment. Kyiv has not commented on the reports.

Hubbard is one of at least 10 Americans imprisoned in Russia, Reuters reported.

A number of U.S. citizens, including the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, were released in a historic prisoner swap on Aug. 1, with Russia and several Western countries exchanging a total of 24 detainees.

Pro-war blogger arrested in Russia after criticizing Kremlin
Guzenko is the author of the popular Telegram channel Trinadtsaty (Thirteenth), which has over 300,000 subscribers. He covers Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, writing posts in support of Moscow’s invasion.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.