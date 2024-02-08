Russian billionaire Anisimov renounces citizenship

This audio is created with AI assistance

Businessman Vasily Anisimov has renounced his Russian citizenship, becoming the seventh billionaire to do so after Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine, Forbes Russia reported on Feb. 8, citing documents provided by Anisimov himself.

Anisimov is a former partner of sanctioned tycoon Alisher Usmanov and the founder of Trustconsult and Coalco International. Forbes estimates his fortune at $1.6 billion.

According to the outlet, the money was mainly received from the sale of a stake in Mikhailovsky GOK to Alisher Usmanov and other assets. Anisimov owns businesses in Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

According to the documents provided by Anisimov, he renounced his Russian citizenship in September 2022. He remains a citizen of Dominica and Croatia.

Anisimov continues to visit Russia on a business visa. The invitation was issued by the company Bolshoe Domodedovo, which Anisimov says was handed over to his managers.

Anisimov claims that he does not own any assets in Russia anymore.

At least six other billionaires have renounced their Russian citizenship since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion: Itera founder Igor Makarov, founder of the investment company Freedom Finance Timur Turlov, founder of the DST Global group of funds and former co-owner of Mail.Ru Group Yuri Milner, Revolut founder Nikolay Storonsky, former owner of Troika Dialog Ruben Vardanian, and Oleg Tinkov, the founder of Tinkoff Bank.